Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,291. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.