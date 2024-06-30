Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.36. 395,436 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.