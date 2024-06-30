Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFSU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.86. 39,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,868. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $35.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.