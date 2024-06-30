Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,770 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS IFRA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,846 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

