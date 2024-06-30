Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 44 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.85.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $849.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,321. The company’s 50-day moving average is $801.95 and its 200 day moving average is $739.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $524.63 and a 12-month high of $873.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $376.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

