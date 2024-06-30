Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 530 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.29. The company had a trading volume of 77,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,657. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $145.94 and a 52-week high of $199.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.94.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

