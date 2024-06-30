Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.00. The stock had a trading volume of 99,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,614. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.27 and a 200 day moving average of $261.14. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

