Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.96.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DT opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $133,701,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,246 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 670.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.