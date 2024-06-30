PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2024

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

Shares of PSK opened at C$26.00 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$21.22 and a 12 month high of C$28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.01. The company has a market cap of C$6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$120.70 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9703787 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 109.89%.

Insider Activity

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 3,800 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.72 per share, with a total value of C$101,536.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,300 shares of company stock worth $294,989. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.