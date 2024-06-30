PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of PSK opened at C$26.00 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$21.22 and a 12 month high of C$28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.01. The company has a market cap of C$6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$120.70 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9703787 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 109.89%.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 3,800 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.72 per share, with a total value of C$101,536.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,300 shares of company stock worth $294,989. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

