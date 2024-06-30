Private Ocean LLC Buys 9,715 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 164.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 137,044 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $3,271,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

EPD stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

