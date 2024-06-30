Private Ocean LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $218.04 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.76 and its 200 day moving average is $216.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.