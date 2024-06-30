Private Ocean LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,838 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,600,000 after purchasing an additional 673,843 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.16.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

