Private Ocean LLC Purchases Shares of 3,510 iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 574.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,973.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2078 per share. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.