Private Ocean LLC Sells 70 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after acquiring an additional 225,483 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $202.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

