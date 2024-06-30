Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.31. 5,436,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.83. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

