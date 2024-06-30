ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Short Interest Down 26.8% in June

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 5,408.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 523.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

BIB traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,883. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $62.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.