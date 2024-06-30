ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

UCYB stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.30. 1,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $3.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3057 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

