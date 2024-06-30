PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.73.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $181.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PTC has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PTC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

