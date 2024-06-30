Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PULM opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 75.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

