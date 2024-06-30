Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for MGM Resorts International Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MGM Resorts International’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,713,000 after buying an additional 984,617 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,111,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,933,000 after acquiring an additional 684,676 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,686,000 after acquiring an additional 213,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $139,599,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,923,000 after acquiring an additional 106,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

