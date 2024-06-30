Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Lowered by Zacks Research

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

EQT stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. EQT has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,387,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

