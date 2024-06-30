Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Modine Manufacturing Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE MOD opened at $100.19 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

