Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Hein Park Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,653,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 3,652,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 456,000 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 88,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,050.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

