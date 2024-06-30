Quanta Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Quanta Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years. Quanta Services has a payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $254.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

