QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Sells $2,704,387.58 in Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,704,387.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,617,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,570,486.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $33.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $89.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.13.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. On average, research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 53,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,961,000 after purchasing an additional 536,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 760,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 76,866 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QDEL. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

