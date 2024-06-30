Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $65.93 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $65.93 million and $4.31 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000129 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,835,221,779 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

