Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,001,000 after purchasing an additional 487,882 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $18,944,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $175.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,736. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.84. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

