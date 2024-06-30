RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.57.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $269.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.50. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $83,318,000. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $80,912,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 118,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after buying an additional 110,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,926,000 after buying an additional 99,066 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 50.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,498,000 after buying an additional 78,224 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

