Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 145 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after buying an additional 1,103,459 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,168,000 after buying an additional 1,068,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.19. 6,196,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,668,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.26. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

