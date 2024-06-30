Red Door Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234,205.4% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 433,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after acquiring an additional 433,280 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 323,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,094,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.76. 3,536,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

