Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Prologis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,621,000 after acquiring an additional 365,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,992,000 after acquiring an additional 175,276 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,981,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,898,000 after acquiring an additional 76,605 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,648,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.31. 5,436,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.83. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

