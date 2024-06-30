Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after buying an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,188,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,394,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $893,336,000 after buying an additional 1,780,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $4.25 on Friday, hitting $257.10. 12,619,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,223,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.79 and its 200 day moving average is $276.34. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $249.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at $31,936,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at $31,936,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,387 shares of company stock worth $151,174,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

