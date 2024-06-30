Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,587,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,249.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 36,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 33,659 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 87,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,585. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

