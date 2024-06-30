Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 377,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,784,000 after buying an additional 56,481 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 19,727 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 124,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,177,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,202. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

