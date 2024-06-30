Red Door Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSM traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.81. 11,216,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,412,981. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $184.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.76 and its 200-day moving average is $134.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

