Ren (REN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.59 Million

Ren (REN) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $48.58 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ren

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “Ren (REN) represents a significant advancement in the blockchain space, providing a decentralized platform for the secure and private transfer of assets across different blockchains. This not only facilitates greater liquidity within the DeFi ecosystem but also addresses the longstanding issue of blockchain interoperability. With its innovative approach and practical applications, Ren is poised to play a crucial role in the evolution of decentralized finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

