Reviewing 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG)

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuantaSing Group and 17 Education & Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group $424.94 million 0.22 -$14.97 million $0.57 2.89 17 Education & Technology Group $24.08 million 3.44 -$43.92 million ($4.00) -0.54

QuantaSing Group has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. 17 Education & Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuantaSing Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QuantaSing Group and 17 Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

QuantaSing Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 496.97%. Given QuantaSing Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QuantaSing Group and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group 6.69% 79.30% 18.29% 17 Education & Technology Group -147.43% -37.66% -28.24%

Risk and Volatility

QuantaSing Group has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QuantaSing Group beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantaSing Group

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers other educational products and services, including membership-based premium educational content subscriptions for educational contents, light courses, chinese reading, math oral arithmetic, reading machines, study plans, and associated services. It also provides teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

