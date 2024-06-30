Reviewing Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) & Medbright Ai Invts (OTCMKTS:MBAIF)

Medbright Ai Invts (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Free Report) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Medbright Ai Invts has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a beta of 3.66, meaning that its stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Medbright Ai Invts and Jianzhi Education Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medbright Ai Invts 0 0 0 0 N/A Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medbright Ai Invts and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medbright Ai Invts $56.14 million 0.07 -$12.06 million ($0.21) -0.28 Jianzhi Education Technology Group $62.05 million 0.28 -$52.61 million N/A N/A

Medbright Ai Invts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Medbright Ai Invts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medbright Ai Invts and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medbright Ai Invts -23.03% 12.06% 4.39% Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jianzhi Education Technology Group beats Medbright Ai Invts on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medbright Ai Invts

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training. The company also provides private career and technical training diplomas and certificates in health care, tourism, hospitality, business, administrative, technical trades, and international studies. In addition, it recruits international students and provides on-ground concierge services for kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers web design and advertising services to the real estate industry. Further, the company invests in, develops, and manages education related real estate projects; and offers serviced apartments and a hotel for domestic and international students as well as working professionals in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media services, including mobile media advertising, mobile application content data business system, and Wo reading services. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

