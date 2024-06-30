Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW) Short Interest Down 60.4% in June

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Revolution Medicines Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RVMDW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 4,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,543. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.05.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
