Richard King Acquires 2,300 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Richard King bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £174.36 ($221.18) per share, for a total transaction of £401,028 ($508,725.10).

Odyssean Investment Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

LON:OIT opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.21) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 168.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 160.40. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 133 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 176 ($2.23). The stock has a market cap of £212.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2,908.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.