Richardson Capital Management LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 873.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 59.6% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 165.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 52.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 41.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 92,811 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 27,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,619,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,223,949. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $249.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,193,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,193,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total value of $4,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,729,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,387 shares of company stock valued at $151,174,635. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

