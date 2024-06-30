Richardson Capital Management LLC Buys 322 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2,146.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $197.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,646. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.66. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.