Richardson Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,808. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

