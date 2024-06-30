Richardson Capital Management LLC Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 264.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $547.23. 5,968,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,192. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $553.25. The company has a market cap of $472.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $529.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

