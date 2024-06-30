Richardson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 3,477.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 0.5% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,781,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,033,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,516,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.