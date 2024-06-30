Richardson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.2% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 273.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.53. The stock had a trading volume of 603,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.23 and its 200 day moving average is $257.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

