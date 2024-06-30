Richardson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $467.10. 3,472,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $464.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.34. The stock has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

