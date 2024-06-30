River Street Advisors LLC Buys 289 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.10. 3,680,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,969. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $122.72.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.