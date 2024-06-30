River Street Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

River Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divergent Planning LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Well Done LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $535.08. The stock had a trading volume of 901,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,160. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.9974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

