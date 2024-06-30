River Street Advisors LLC Has $827,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 95.8% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,374,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,726. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

